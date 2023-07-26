2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Days: Severe storms today; hottest day of the year Friday

By Samantha Roberts and Kelly Dobeck
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

Scattered storms will move in during the afternoon, and some of those storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats with storms will be damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Download the 19 First Alert Weather App

19 First Alert Safety Guide: Are you prepared for severe weather?

The storms will gradually wind down through the evening, but it is possible that we see another quick wave of storms overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Current timing is after 4 P.M. through midnight.

Because of Wednesday’s storm threat, highs Thursday are trending a couple degrees cooler, just shy of 90 degrees.

After the thunderstorms move through, the big weather story will be Friday for extreme heat and humidity.

Temperatures will soar through the lower to mid 90s on Friday.

With the humidity factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the lower triple digits Friday afternoon.

If you plan to spend time outdoors Friday, be sure to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Stay hydrated.

Never leave people or animals in your vehicle.

So far, this year, Cleveland Hopkins has only hit 90 degrees once.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

