21-year-old killed in Streetsboro crash

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Kent man died as a result of a crash in Streetsboro Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 8:16 a.m., police said Griffin Belden was traveling eastbound on SR 303 in a 2013 Kia.

He drove left of center and hit a westbound semi tractor trailer.

Police said the Kia went off of the south side of the road and caught fire, which a good samaritan put out with a fire extinguisher.

The fire was put out before reaching Belden, who was extricated from the Kia by members of the Streetsboro Fire Department.

Police said Belden was taken to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries, and later died at the hospital.

The driver of the semi, a 61-year-old man from Cleveland, tried to avoid the collision, but did not have enough time.

He had minor injuries, but was not transported.

Police said the semi went off the north side of the road, partially overturned and struck a telephone pole causing a power outage and small diesel spill.

The crash remains under investigation.

