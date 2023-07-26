2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

72-year-old Akron woman struck by stray bullet in her bedroom

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 72-year-old woman was inside her second floor bedroom Tuesday evening when she was struck in the back by a stray bullet.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Alexander St.

Police said the woman heard gunshots outside and moments later realized she had been struck by a bullet that had penetrated the front of her house.

She is listed in stable condition at Summit Health Akron City Hospital, said police.

According to police, it is believed suspects in an older black vehicle may have exchanged gunfire with people in a second vehicle as they traveled down Alexander Street.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

There are no arrests.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Latest News

A Michigan man is claiming he was struck by a cell phone while on a rollercoaster at Cedar...
Cedar Point patron hit by cellphone, concussed
Gas prices around Northeast Ohio are surging and the potential for $4.00/gallon is around the...
Gas prices surging in Northeast Ohio and there’s a couple of reasons
The Parma City School District Board of Education approved a resolution to arm staff members...
Parma City Schools to allow some staff members to be armed
Verizon outages cause issues for customers