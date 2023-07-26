72-year-old Akron woman struck by stray bullet in her bedroom

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 72-year-old woman was inside her second floor bedroom Tuesday evening when she was struck in the back by a stray bullet.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Alexander St.

Police said the woman heard gunshots outside and moments later realized she had been struck by a bullet that had penetrated the front of her house.

She is listed in stable condition at Summit Health Akron City Hospital, said police.

According to police, it is believed suspects in an older black vehicle may have exchanged gunfire with people in a second vehicle as they traveled down Alexander Street.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

There are no arrests.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.