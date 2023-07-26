2 Strong 4 Bullies
Big Ten Media Day: Ohio State vying to end conference title skid, finish strong

Ryan Day was among four Buckeyes in Indianapolis
Day spoke about a wide range of topics as the 2023 season looms.
By Steven Iwanek
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Day one of Big Ten Media Day concluded in Indianapolis and Ohio State was among seven teams (Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers, Northwestern) answering media questions.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 2022 campaign in which they finished 11-2, but the two losses came at the worst time, losing in blowout fashion at home to Michigan, before dropping a heartbreaker to Georgia in the CFP semifinals.

Head coach Ryan Day now has a 1-2 record against arch-rival Michigan, which has prevented the Buckeyes from claiming their spot in the conference championship game since 2020.

Day spoke about wanting to finish seasons stronger, the battle for backup quarterback, as well as other areas.

The full press conference is above.

The Buckeyes open the 2023 season on the road in Bloomington against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, September 2, at 3:30 on CBS.

