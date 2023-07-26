BREAKING: Guardians trading Amed Rosario for Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard, pending medical review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to insider sources, the Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on a trade to land Cleveland Guardians’ shortstop Amed Rosario in exchange for Dodgers’ right-hander Noah Syndergaard.

Source confirms: Dodgers sending Noah Syndergaard to the Guardians for Amed Rosario, pending a review of medicals. First: @ragazzoreport — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 26, 2023

Rosario, age 27, is batting .265 with three home runs and 40 RBI’s in 94 games this season.

With the move, the Guardians will most likely hand the shortstop reigns over to Gabriel Arias and/or Tyler Freeman. The team also has highly touted prospect Brayan Rocchio in Triple AAA, who may get called up to the majors in light of the expected move.

