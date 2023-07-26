2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

BREAKING: Guardians trading Amed Rosario for Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard, pending medical review

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario reacts after striking out in the ninth inning of a wild card...
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario reacts after striking out in the ninth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Steven Iwanek and Leah Doherty
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to insider sources, the Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on a trade to land Cleveland Guardians’ shortstop Amed Rosario in exchange for Dodgers’ right-hander Noah Syndergaard.

Rosario, age 27, is batting .265 with three home runs and 40 RBI’s in 94 games this season.

With the move, the Guardians will most likely hand the shortstop reigns over to Gabriel Arias and/or Tyler Freeman. The team also has highly touted prospect Brayan Rocchio in Triple AAA, who may get called up to the majors in light of the expected move.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez makes a funny face after hitting an infield single in the...
Guardians rout Royals as Jose Ramirez stars
Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor, right, is congratulated by Steven Kwan (38) after his home run...
Naylor slugs 2 HRs as the Guardians top the Royals, dealing Zack Greinke his 16th straight road loss
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, celebrates his home run with teammate Bobby Witt Jr....
Salvador Perez hits his 200th homer as a catcher as the Royals beat the Guardians 5-3
El abridor de los Guardianes de Cleveland Shane Bieber lanza en la primera entrada del juego...
Shane Bieber out until September: Placed on 60-day IL