Cedar Point patron hit by cellphone, concussed

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man is claiming he was struck by a cell phone while on a rollercoaster at Cedar Point Saturday.

David Carter says he was hit in the head by a cell phone that belonged to another rider on the Maverick rollercoaster.

Carter says he suffered a head wound and concussion as a result of being hit by the phone.

Carter holds a season pass, and says he visits the park often, and that the park’s response to the situation left a lot to be desired.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

