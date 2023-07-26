Chagrin Falls residents, businesses cleaning up mess following massive flooding Tuesday

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive rainstorm took a toll on parts of eastern Cuyahoga County Tuesday afternoon.

The village of Chagrin Falls was among the hardest hit areas.

The Fraternal Order of the Eagle’s Club on South Main Street started flooding around 3 p.m., when Melinda Blackford got to work.

“I came in and they were probably like two to three inches of muddy water everywhere,” Blackford recalled. “The parking lot was flooded that we just had redone yesterday so that was a shame.”

Thankfully volunteers started cleaning up right away because the water was everywhere.

“Throughout the whole restaurant, the kitchen, the dining room all had about 2-3 inches of muddy water in it,” Blackford said. “We’ve had issues before but not like this and I know there’s construction next to us and since then even with minor rains we’ve had a little bit of flooding in our beer coolers but yeah this was bad.”

Chagrin Falls Mayor Bill Tomko said in about 30 minutes the village got over two inches of rain.

“It just poured like a biblical rainstorm and mixed with hail,” said Mayor Tomko.

Tomko said it’s the worst he’s seen in decades.

“It just was a deluge,” Tomko said. “The last time I saw it rain like that was in ‘94 when the dam burst in Chagrin.”

Miller Plumbing on Bell Street sent 19 News a video of their flooding. They said they had to climb out of a window because they couldn’t open the doors because of the water pressure.

The Chagrin Valley Roller Rink across the street from the Eagles Club had crews cleaning up too.

Even Mayor Tomko wasn’t spared by the storm. His basement flooded.

“Well, I was home squeegeeing my basement and it’s now clean, the dehumidifier is running, air conditioner is running and hopefully it’ll dry out in a day or so,” he said.

The mayor said some roads were temporarily closed but they’ve all reopened.

