2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

City of Mentor holding job fair Saturday

(Freepik)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A job fair is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5 in the main lobby of the Mentor Municipal Center.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to city officials, representatives from a number of departments will be on hand to discuss current and future full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal, positions throughout the city.

Visit www.cityofmentor.com/employment-opportunities to preview currently available positions.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Latest News

Verizon outages cause issues for customers
Cardiologists reassessing screening after Bronny James' cardiac arrest
Double or triple the chance of survival: CPR for cardiac arrest can save a life, officials say
19 First Alert Weather Days: Severe storms today; hottest day of the year Friday
Double or triple the chance of survival: CPR for cardiac arrest can save a life, officials say
Double or triple the chance of survival: CPR for cardiac arrest can save a life, officials say