City of Mentor holding job fair Saturday
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A job fair is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5 in the main lobby of the Mentor Municipal Center.
The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
According to city officials, representatives from a number of departments will be on hand to discuss current and future full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal, positions throughout the city.
Visit www.cityofmentor.com/employment-opportunities to preview currently available positions.
