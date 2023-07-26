City of Mentor holding job fair Saturday

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A job fair is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5 in the main lobby of the Mentor Municipal Center.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to city officials, representatives from a number of departments will be on hand to discuss current and future full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal, positions throughout the city.

Visit www.cityofmentor.com/employment-opportunities to preview currently available positions.

