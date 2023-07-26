Clean-up in Bainbridge Township continues after heavy rain and flooding

BAINBRIDGE , Ohio (WOIO) -Heavy rain swept through the Bainbridge Township Tuesday afternoon, flooding basements and destroying backyards.

“It was so intense. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said resident Shannon Mcivor Bowser. “It came down so fast and so hard, it was blowing sideways.”

The Bainbridge Township service department spent Wednesday morning cleaning out a nearby culvert and assessing the aftermath.

Mcivor-Bowser is rehabbing a home on Cedar Street.

She has been working on it for nine months and wanted to put it on the market before the fall, but said the flooding has set her back.

“Most people are looking to purchase homes before school starts so that was my timeline to get it on the market and get it going. This will cost a pretty penny, the repair, the maintenance,” said Mcivor-Bowser said.

Six men were working in the basement when it started to rain.

“My thought was to pull the electric, make sure no one gets electrocuted,” said Mcivor-Bowser.

Her backyard is a total mess. A log went airborne and took down part of her neighbor’s fence.

There were fish in her basement. and she witnessed two cars floating down the street.

“It was no way to control it, you just had to watch happen and pick up the pieces,” said Mcivor-Bowser.

Mcivor-Bowser and her crew have been working since 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night to drain the water.

“I have four inches of soot throughout the entire first floor,” said Mcivor-Bowser

“The important thing, no one was hurt. The village has been wonderful, the township has been wonderful, neighbors are working together to help each other and make sure everyone is okay and safe and doing what we can to keep another day moving.”

