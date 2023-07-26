2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identifies found remains as Tyresha Little

The body found in the Corlett neighborhood by Cleveland Police Friday was Identified by the...
The body found in the Corlett neighborhood by Cleveland Police Friday was Identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as Tyresha Little.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Avery Williams and Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body found in the Corlett neighborhood by Cleveland Police Friday was Identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as Tyresha Little.

According to police, human remains were found around 3:22 p.m. Friday in the yard of an abandoned home on East 129th Street.

The examiner’s list says her body was found in a plastic storage box.

Police, advocates join for ‘A State of Emergency: Missing, Murdered and Unaccounted for Women of Color’ memorial

Little has been missing since August of 2022.

Crimestoppers announced June 21 that they were offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information on her disappearance.

Little’s bank card was used at a gas station at the corner of Lee Road and Miles Avenue in Cleveland November 1, 2022.

