Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identifies found remains as Tyresha Little
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body found in the Corlett neighborhood by Cleveland Police Friday was Identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as Tyresha Little.
According to police, human remains were found around 3:22 p.m. Friday in the yard of an abandoned home on East 129th Street.
The examiner’s list says her body was found in a plastic storage box.
Little has been missing since August of 2022.
Crimestoppers announced June 21 that they were offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information on her disappearance.
Little’s bank card was used at a gas station at the corner of Lee Road and Miles Avenue in Cleveland November 1, 2022.
