Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identifies found remains as Tyresha Little

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body found in the Corlett neighborhood by Cleveland Police Friday was Identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as Tyresha Little.

According to police, human remains were found around 3:22 p.m. Friday in the yard of an abandoned home on East 129th Street.

The examiner’s list says her body was found in a plastic storage box.

Little has been missing since August of 2022.

Crimestoppers announced June 21 that they were offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information on her disappearance.

Little’s bank card was used at a gas station at the corner of Lee Road and Miles Avenue in Cleveland November 1, 2022.

