Double or triple the chance of survival: CPR for cardiac arrest can save a life, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James’s son Bronny remains in the hospital Wednesday morning after going into cardiac arrest Monday while at USC basketball practice.

Social media has seen an outpouring of support for the James family, and sparked a conversation about cardiac arrest.

According to the CDC, CPR can mean the difference between life and death.

For those who experience cardiac arrest out of the hospital, the CDC recommends looking for an AED and starting CPR after calling 911.

Officials say 9 out of 10 people who experience cardiac arrest out of the hospital die.

“Cardiac is one of the leading heart diseases that we have in the United States,” said Dr. Raelene Brooks of University of Phoenix. “I do believe that it could be a great benefit to society at large to have that training knowledge just basic knowledge of feeling and knowing how to deliver compressions to an individual on their back if there is no heart rate.”

CPR can double or triple a persons chance of survival if performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, officials say.

James is in stable condition and has been released from the ICU. However, he’s not the only athlete to go into cardiac arrest recently.

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last year, a USC basketball player also had a cardiac arrest incident.

The American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio offers in-person CPR training classes.

Those interested can search by zip code and sign up online.

