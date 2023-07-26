Downtown Massillon could soon have a DORA with new proposal

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Massillon could soon have its own designated outdoor refreshment area that spans 36 acres.

It will be formally proposed to the city council on Monday.

The DORA will allow people 21 and older to purchase an alcoholic drink from a participating business and walk around the designated area with it.

Drinks will be served in special DORA cups provided by the restaurant or bar.

Mike Schario, the manager at Chloe’s Diner, said it could be great for downtown businesses.

“Come in you have a great meal. Burger, fries shake, whatever and you want to go walk around maybe go listen to a concert next door or checkout the farmers market across the street,” Schario said.

David Maley, the city’s economic development director, has been a part of the planning to map out where this will be.

The initial plan shows it will be located between North Avenue NE and Tremont Avenue SW.

“It’s great that people when they do come and really see what Massillon has to offer they usually come back,” Maley said. “If this attracts somebody to come down spend a night at a concert or an event and we can get them to come back that’s what it’s all about.”

While this proposal still in the works, businesses, like Chloe’s Diner, are looking forward to what could come.

“It’s just going to benefit all of us,” Schario said. “DORA is really going to being people downtown and really help us revitalize.”

