2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Downtown Massillon could soon have a DORA with new proposal

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Downtown Massillon could soon have its own designated outdoor refreshment area that spans 36 acres.

It will be formally proposed to the city council on Monday.

The DORA will allow people 21 and older to purchase an alcoholic drink from a participating business and walk around the designated area with it.

Drinks will be served in special DORA cups provided by the restaurant or bar.

Mike Schario, the manager at Chloe’s Diner, said it could be great for downtown businesses.

“Come in you have a great meal. Burger, fries shake, whatever and you want to go walk around maybe go listen to a concert next door or checkout the farmers market across the street,” Schario said.

Canton introduces earlier curfew for minors in DORA spaces ahead of summer

David Maley, the city’s economic development director, has been a part of the planning to map out where this will be.

The initial plan shows it will be located between North Avenue NE and Tremont Avenue SW.

“It’s great that people when they do come and really see what Massillon has to offer they usually come back,” Maley said. “If this attracts somebody to come down spend a night at a concert or an event and we can get them to come back that’s what it’s all about.”

While this proposal still in the works, businesses, like Chloe’s Diner, are looking forward to what could come.

“It’s just going to benefit all of us,” Schario said. “DORA is really going to being people downtown and really help us revitalize.”

Cleveland City Council approves the city’s first designated outdoor drinking area

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Latest News

Downtown Massillon could soon have a DORA with new proposal
Downtown Massillon could soon have a DORA with new proposal
City of Mentor holding job fair Saturday, Aug. 5
Gordon Park, Cleveland
City hosting 4 open houses to hear your thoughts on Cleveland’s parks and rec centers
National Night Out 2023
Northeast Ohio police prepare for the annual National Night Out