Driver crashes through Elyria home

Elyria crash
Elyria crash((Source: Elyria firefighters))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver lost control of his car after a tire blew out and crashed right through the front of an Elyria home, said Elyria police.

The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Lorain Blvd.

Luckily, nobody was home at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Police said the driver was cited for loss of reasonable control.

