Driver crashes through Elyria home

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver lost control of his car after a tire blew out and crashed right through the front of an Elyria home, said Elyria police.

The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Lorain Blvd.

Luckily, nobody was home at the time of the crash.

The driver was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Police said the driver was cited for loss of reasonable control.

