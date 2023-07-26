Gas prices surging in Northeast Ohio and there’s a couple of reasons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas went up by 5.3 cents, the largest single day increase since December of last year according to GasBuddy.com.

The national average rose 5.3c/gal yesterday, its largest single day rise since Dec. 28, 2022, when tremendous cold caused #gasprices to spike. We're now at the highest since April 20, and once we pass $3.687, we'll be at the highest since 11/17/22. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 26, 2023

The main cause for the increase is that crude oil is now selling at levels we haven’t seen since April.

In June, oil was trading at about $66/barrel which was extremely low.

Since then, it’s been on a steady rise and is currently at about $77/barrel.

According to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan, the current surge at the gas pump is not just about the cost of oil going up.

your reminder that oil prices and #gasprices don't have a pure 1:1 relationship- refineries have seen issues with intense heat in TX, the nation's refining mecca- which is boosting wholesale #gasprices more than oil. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.