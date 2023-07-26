Gas prices surging in Northeast Ohio and there’s a couple of reasons
Published: Jul. 26, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas went up by 5.3 cents, the largest single day increase since December of last year according to GasBuddy.com.
The main cause for the increase is that crude oil is now selling at levels we haven’t seen since April.
In June, oil was trading at about $66/barrel which was extremely low.
Since then, it’s been on a steady rise and is currently at about $77/barrel.
According to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan, the current surge at the gas pump is not just about the cost of oil going up.
