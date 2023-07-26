2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Gas prices surging in Northeast Ohio and there’s a couple of reasons

Gas prices around Northeast Ohio are surging and the potential for $4.00/gallon is around the...
Gas prices around Northeast Ohio are surging and the potential for $4.00/gallon is around the corner.(Olivia Dols)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas went up by 5.3 cents, the largest single day increase since December of last year according to GasBuddy.com.

The main cause for the increase is that crude oil is now selling at levels we haven’t seen since April.

In June, oil was trading at about $66/barrel which was extremely low.

Since then, it’s been on a steady rise and is currently at about $77/barrel.

According to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan, the current surge at the gas pump is not just about the cost of oil going up.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Latest News

The Parma City School District Board of Education approved a resolution to arm staff members...
Parma City Schools to allow some staff members to be armed
Verizon outages cause issues for customers
City of Mentor holding job fair Saturday
Cardiologists reassessing screening after Bronny James' cardiac arrest
Double or triple the chance of survival: CPR for cardiac arrest can save a life, officials say