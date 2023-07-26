2 Strong 4 Bullies
Good Samaritans use fire extinguishers to douse flames on victim’s skin in Barberton

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was on fire is alive after Good Samaritans used fire extinguishers to put out the flames on his skin before firefighters could arrive, the Barberton Fire Department confirmed.

The Barberton Fire Department responded to a call for a person on fire in front of a building at 6:40 p.m. on July 25, Capt. Dave Polacek said.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the patient in front of the doctor’s office building with multiple burns, according to BFD.

BFD said multiple employees at the doctor’s office sprang into action and used fire extinguishers to douse the flames on him.

Polacek stated firefighters arrived and took the patient to Akron Children’s Medical Center Burn Unit for treatment.

The man was the only one who suffered injuries, according to Polacek.

His current condition is unknown.

What caused the man to catch fire has not yet been released.

However, BFD confirmed this was not an attack.

The building sustained minor damage from the incident, Polacek stated.

