Guardians rout Royals as Jose Ramirez stars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez hit two homers and drove in three as the Guardians crushed Kansas City 8-3 Wednesday at Progressive Field.

Cleveland takes 2 of 3 in the series, improves to 51-51 overall and now heads to Chicago for a 4-game set with the White Sox.

David Fry also homered, his 4th of the season.

Rookie starter Gavin Williams pitched 4 scoreless innings but was pulled after 87 pitches. He admitted “it was frustrating” not to go deeper in the game.

“They had a lot of foul balls today,” manager Terry Francona said, “and that drove the pitch count up. The stuff is there. He’s still learning.”

