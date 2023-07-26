Ohioans will soon decide on abortion as supporters of constitutional amendment collect enough signatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Supporters of a constitutional amendment to guarantee “reproductive decisions” have collected almost a half million valid signatures, more than the 413,487 signatures needed.

“This November, there will be this abortion amendment on the ballot,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The proposed amendment change guarantees, in part, that “every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on contraception, fertility treatment, continuing one’s own pregnancy, miscarriage care and abortion.”

Secretary LaRose is the Chairman of the bipartisan Ohio Ballot Board, tasked with what Ohio voters will see.

“The actual ballot language, that will be, what the law requires, a faithful and true description of what the amendment would do, and that will be up to the Ballot Board for us to do here over the next several weeks,” said LaRose.

Voters in neighboring states, Michigan and Kentucky, recently approved measures to keep abortion rights and, in Ohio, a Cincinnati judge blocked the so-called “Heartbeat Bill,” which would have banned abortions as early as six weeks after conception.

Cuyahoga County collected the most signatures for the constitutional amendment to appear on the ballot.

“It’s no surprise that you saw a large number of signatures in Cuyahoga County for the abortion amendment,” said LaRose. “It’s important Ohioans make their voice heard.”

The vote on the constitutional amendment is November 7th.

