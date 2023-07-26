2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma City Schools to allow some staff members to be armed

The Parma City School District Board of Education approved a resolution to arm staff members...
The Parma City School District Board of Education approved a resolution to arm staff members within the school district last week.(Source: Parma City School District Facebook page)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma City School District Board of Education approved a resolution to arm staff members within the school district last week.

The resolution allows certain employees to be armed on school property and in designated school zones after successfully complete the training, instruction and curriculum required in the state bill made effective last year.

The list of employees approved to carry on campus will not be considered public record and will be considered confidential, according to the resolution document.

All employees looking to be allowed to carry must submit to a background check.

