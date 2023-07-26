2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break

Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.(Bent County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENT COUNTY, Colo. (CNN) - Colorado authorities are searching for the lone remaining escaped inmate still at large.

Authorities say Mark Fox and three other inmates broke out of the Bent County Jail on Sunday.

Since then, two inmates are back in custody and the third was found dead of a possible drug overdose, according to the Bent County Office of Emergency Management.

The 46-year-old is described as 6 foot 4 inches tall and around 200 pounds.

Authorities say he should be considered dangerous

Bent County is nearly 200 miles southeast of Denver.

