RTA approves $80,000 more for Warrensville Van Aken station renovation

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News spoke to riders Wednesday after RTA green lit more funds to transform the Warrensville Van Aken train station.

“They should stop trying to remodel the outside of the trains, more so the inside,” said a young woman who chose not to be identified.

“I think it’s going to really add to the space,” said a man waiting for the Blue Line train towards downtown.

The RTA board approved a resolution Tuesday with 7 yay’s and one abstention that adds $83,032 to the Warrensville Van Aken construction contract. According to the official meeting minutes, the funds will cover the extra cost Hatzel & Buehler, Inc. will need to maintain power to the station during construction. RTA’s contract with Hatzel & Buehler, Inc. now stands at $3,118,758.

The project, approved in 2019, would build a new train waiting platform at the station, as well as create improvements to accessibility, lighting and security.

The thoughts from 19 News interviewees Wednesday were mixed. The biggest critics say the money could be better used elsewhere.

“The train bells don’t work,” said the young woman, “and the people are sucky.”

“You already got enough money and it’s still jank,” said the woman’s friend sitting beside her, as they both waited for a bus after taking the Blue Line.

Others like Shunte Steele are not worried about the cost. “If they could upgrade it a little more it would look really really good,” he said. “And that’s what the community needs.”

19 News reached out to RTA to better understand the current construction timeline, as well as the decision to raise the budget. No one has yet made themselves available.

As RTA continues to plan out the future of the Warrensville Van Aken station, riders like Steele will look forward to whatever comes next.

“As long as the improvement can go on and on and on,” he said.

