Solon thieves go through unlocked cars, open garage door, may have entered home, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - “It happened again last night,” Solon Police confirmed with at least two unlocked cars gotten into by a duo of theft suspects who were caught on camera.

Police said the suspects then used the garage door openers to get into the attached garages.

“In one case, they may have even entered the home through yet another unlocked door,” according to police.

The suspect vehicle was described by police as a 2020 white Acura with no license plates, and was probably recently stolen in another city.

“Last night it was the north end of town, but it is happening everywhere,” police stated.

Police warned the community to “remove your valuables, fobs, and garage door openers from your vehicles and lock them.”

Take a close look at the surveillance video of the suspects shared by Solon Police from the July 24-25 overnight incident.

Call police at 440-248-1234 if you recognize them or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.