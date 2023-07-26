Stabbing in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood sends 1 to hospital
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in the hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
Police say they responded to the 3900 block of Woodland Avenue for a reported shooting and stabbing.
Cleveland EMS transported a 34-year-old man with stab wounds to University Hospitals.
Police say no shooting victims were found and it is believed to be a stabbing only.
No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing.
