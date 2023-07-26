CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Clark-Fulton neighborhood store before assaulting an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.

Police said the robbery happened at a business in the 4700 block of Storer Avenue around noon on July 20.

The condition of the employee is unknown.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Thief assaults Cleveland employee in Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Harper at 216-623-2710 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

