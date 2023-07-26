2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Thief assaults Cleveland employee in Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say

Thief assaults Cleveland employee in Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say
Thief assaults Cleveland employee in Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Clark-Fulton neighborhood store before assaulting an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.

Police said the robbery happened at a business in the 4700 block of Storer Avenue around noon on July 20.

The condition of the employee is unknown.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Thief assaults Cleveland employee in Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say
Thief assaults Cleveland employee in Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Harper at 216-623-2710 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Cleveland Browns Stadium was constructed prior to the team's return to the city for the 1999...
Browns owners commit only to Northeast Ohio, leaving questions about future stadium site
The Fraternal Order of the Eagle’s Club on South Main Street started flooding around 3 o’clock...
Chagrin Falls residents, businesses cleaning up mess following massive flooding Tuesday
Solon thieves go through unlocked cars, open garage door, may have entered home, police say
Solon thieves go through unlocked cars, open garage door, may have entered home, police say
Solon thieves go through unlocked cars, open garage door, may have entered home, police say
Solon thieves go through unlocked cars, open garage door, may have entered home, police say