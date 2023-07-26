Thief assaults Cleveland employee in Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing merchandise from a Clark-Fulton neighborhood store before assaulting an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.
Police said the robbery happened at a business in the 4700 block of Storer Avenue around noon on July 20.
The condition of the employee is unknown.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Det. Harper at 216-623-2710 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.
