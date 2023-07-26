Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as storms roll through area
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storms have knocked out power to nearly 50,000 FirstEnergy customers in the northern Ohio area, according to FirstEnergy’s website.
CUYAHOGA (OH 3,867
ERIE (OH) 1,960
HURON (OH) 495
LAKE (OH) 12,569
LUCAS (OH) 28,084
OTTAWA (OH) 1,624
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of northeast Ohio until 7:00 p.m.
Check back with 19 News for the latest storm information and power outages in the area
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.