Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as storms roll through area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storms have knocked out power to nearly 50,000 FirstEnergy customers in the northern Ohio area, according to FirstEnergy’s website.

CUYAHOGA (OH 3,867

ERIE (OH) 1,960

HURON (OH) 495

LAKE (OH) 12,569

LUCAS (OH) 28,084

OTTAWA (OH) 1,624

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of northeast Ohio until 7:00 p.m.

Check back with 19 News for the latest storm information and power outages in the area

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.