Verizon outages cause issues for customers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Verizon customers are experiencing problems placing calls Wednesday morning.

This appears to be a nationwide issue.

According to Cleveland police, Verizon cellular customers are unable to call the department’s non-emergency and administrative lines. This includes all district phones.

When calls are placed, it rings when the call is connected and then messages all circuits are busy.

911 lines are fully operable.

