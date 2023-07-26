2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Verizon outages cause issues for customers

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Verizon customers are experiencing problems placing calls Wednesday morning.

This appears to be a nationwide issue.

According to Cleveland police, Verizon cellular customers are unable to call the department’s non-emergency and administrative lines. This includes all district phones.

When calls are placed, it rings when the call is connected and then messages all circuits are busy.

911 lines are fully operable.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Latest News

Cardiologists reassessing screening after Bronny James' cardiac arrest
Double or triple the chance of survival: CPR for cardiac arrest can save a life, officials say
Double or triple the chance of survival: CPR for cardiac arrest can save a life, officials say
Double or triple the chance of survival: CPR for cardiac arrest can save a life, officials say
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
Stabbing in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood sends 1 to hospital
Severe storms possible later today
19 First Alert Weather Days: Severe storms today; hottest day of the year Friday