1 dead after shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early Thursday shooting that killed one and wounded another.

Police say they responded to the area of East 109th Street and Superior Avenue for a reported shooting.

One person was found dead on arrival, police say.

A second victim was found with a gunshot would in his arm.

Cleveland EMS has not confirmed whether anyone was taken to the hospital.

