1 dead after shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

Cleveland police are investigating an early Thursday shooting that killed one and wounded...
Cleveland police are investigating an early Thursday shooting that killed one and wounded another.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early Thursday shooting that killed one and wounded another.

Police say they responded to the area of East 109th Street and Superior Avenue for a reported shooting.

One person was found dead on arrival, police say.

A second victim was found with a gunshot would in his arm.

Cleveland EMS has not confirmed whether anyone was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

