1 dead after shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early Thursday shooting that killed one and wounded another.
Police say they responded to the area of East 109th Street and Superior Avenue for a reported shooting.
One person was found dead on arrival, police say.
A second victim was found with a gunshot would in his arm.
Cleveland EMS has not confirmed whether anyone was taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.