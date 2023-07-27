2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory issued for Friday; Heat index values around 100 degrees

Hottest temperatures so far this year expected Friday
(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The line of storms from the system that brought us all that rain and wind yesterday is exiting the state this morning.

Our big weather story is now the heat and humidity on the rise.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s on Thursday.

It will be uncomfortably humid.

Temperatures will soar through the lower to mid 90s on Friday.

With the humidity factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the lower triple digits Friday afternoon.

If you plan to spend time outdoors Friday, be sure to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Stay hydrated.

Never leave people or animals in your vehicle.

So far, this year, Cleveland Hopkins has only hit 90 degrees once, so this will be a shock to the system.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

