19 First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory issued for Friday; Heat index values around 100 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The line of storms from the system that brought us all that rain and wind yesterday is exiting the state this morning.

a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Friday. It'll feel like 100+ degrees through much of the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/RiO0Sn9kfk — Kelly Dobeck ☀️ (@KellyDWeather) July 27, 2023

Download the 19 First Alert Weather App

19 First Alert Safety Guide: Are you prepared for severe weather?

Our big weather story is now the heat and humidity on the rise.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s on Thursday.

It will be uncomfortably humid.

Temperatures will soar through the lower to mid 90s on Friday.

With the humidity factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the lower triple digits Friday afternoon.

If you plan to spend time outdoors Friday, be sure to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Stay hydrated.

Never leave people or animals in your vehicle.

So far, this year, Cleveland Hopkins has only hit 90 degrees once, so this will be a shock to the system.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.