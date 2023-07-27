2 Strong 4 Bullies
Black bear shows up at the Ashtabula County Jail

Ashtabula County bear
Ashtabula County bear((Source: Ashtabula County sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bear wandered up to the sally port at the Ashtabula County Jail Wednesday evening and the furry visitor was caught on the jail’s surveillance camera.

After finding no food, the bear left.

Officials reminded people to make sure their trash cans are secure and remove bird feeders from their yards, because they can attract hungry bears.

There have been several sightings of bears in Ashtabula County this summer.

To report bear sightings, call the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) at 1-800-WILDLIFE (800) 945-3543, or email wildinfo@dnr.ohio.gov.

