Browns linebacker Anthony Walker ‘making good progression’ in return from torn quad tendon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony Walker discussed his recovery from a torn quad tendon Thursday at Browns training camp in West Virginia.

Walker suffered the injury in week 3 last season against Pittsburgh and missed the rest of the year.

Walker, 27, signed a 1-year $1 million contract with Cleveland this offseason and will be a free agent at season’s end.

He’s played 6 NFL seasons, starting 63 of 73 games.

The Browns continue through the weekend at the Greenbrier resort, then return to Berea Aug. 1.

The first preseason game is against the Jets in Canton on Aug. 3.

