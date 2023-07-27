Browns receiver Elijah Moore: ‘It feels good to be wanted’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - So far so good for Elijah Moore with his new team, the Cleveland Browns.

Moore talked Thursday at Browns camp in West Virginia, saying “it feels good to be wanted.”

Moore wasn’t happy with his limited role in the Jets offense last season, so New York traded him in the offseason for the #42 overall pick.

First TD reception of his career for Elijah Moore.



Jets answer and this game is tied.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Z43vq2TELY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 5, 2021

The wideout had 43 catches and 5 touchdowns for the Jets a year ago but he expects to be much more involved in Cleveland.

