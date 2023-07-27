2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns receiver Elijah Moore: ‘It feels good to be wanted’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - So far so good for Elijah Moore with his new team, the Cleveland Browns.

Moore talked Thursday at Browns camp in West Virginia, saying “it feels good to be wanted.”

Moore wasn’t happy with his limited role in the Jets offense last season, so New York traded him in the offseason for the #42 overall pick.

The wideout had 43 catches and 5 touchdowns for the Jets a year ago but he expects to be much more involved in Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass under pressure from Cleveland Browns...
Browns linebacker Anthony Walker ‘making good progression’ in return from torn quad tendon
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Marty Schottenheimer one step closer to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on after an NFL football game against...
Greg Newsome: Northwestern hazing allegations ‘definitely troubling’
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on after an NFL football game against...
Zeroed in: Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II hopes number change leads to big interception numbers