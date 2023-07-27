2 Strong 4 Bullies
Celebrate Black excellence at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with A Taste of Black Cleveland

Black owned businesses will be in the spotlight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this August!
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Black owned businesses will be in the spotlight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this August!

Hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland NAACP, Black CoLabs, and Aramark, in partnership with Hennessy, 20 black owned establishments will be showcasing their best dishes at A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 5.0.

The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. ion Thursday, August 10, officials say.

Guests can sample dishes from 6 to 8 p.m., with a separate portion for pastry and dessert businesses after.

Tickets are $100 each and come with two drink tickets, as well as food and drink tasting tickets for the partiipating establishments.

All proceeds from the Taste of Black Cleveland will benefit the participating businesses, Cleveland NAACP, and the Cavaliers Community Foundation HBCU Scholarship Program.

All participants in the 2023 can be found on the event website with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

