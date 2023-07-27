2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland day care worker speaks out against termination: ‘I didn’t push this child’

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman lost her job after an incident at Horizon Child Development Center on Columbus Road in Cleveland.

“I didn’t think I did anything wrong,” said Jamye Sheppard.

Sheppard has worked in childcare services for more than 20 years.

She was fired July 13 after she pushed a 10-year-old girl.

Sheppard said the girl had stepped on her swollen foot, and she claims she “guided” the child off her foot, not pushed her.

“I didn’t push this child, because I know a push from a guide off my foot,” said Sheppard. “She would have fell to the ground if I pushed her. I am 271 pounds.”

“She stepped on my foot and when I say I felt instant pain, I was like woah,” said Sheppard. “She didn’t do it intentionally, just like I didn’t intentionally remove her from my foot.”

Sheppard was first given a written warning with a two-day suspension.

The following day she was fired and received an email from the daycare stating, “After much consideration, your actions towards a child were in direct violation of Horizon learning centers’ rules and policies on interactions and discipline of or towards a child.”

“I’ve been in this business for 23 years, I know I would never harm a child,” said Sheppard.

19 News went to the daycare and a woman who answered the door told us: “She was let go for putting hands on a child. That’s the policy that we have in our handbook and that’s all I have to say.”

Sheppard is currently looking for a new job.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) drives against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
Report: Bronny James released from hospital after going into cardiac arrest
Bedford Heights Police Officer Ryan Kaetzel and K-9 Bosco
Bedford Heights K-9 Bosco to be placed with another officer, not returned to prior handler
Bedford Heights K-9 Bosco to be placed with another officer, not returned to prior handler
Bedford Heights K-9 Bosco to be placed with another officer, not returned to prior handler
Trucker bitten by Circleville K9 after traffic stop hires civil rights attorney Ben Crump
Dazha Sutton
East Cleveland police search for 16-year-old girl missing since June 30