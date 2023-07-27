Cleveland day care worker speaks out against termination: ‘I didn’t push this child’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman lost her job after an incident at Horizon Child Development Center on Columbus Road in Cleveland.

“I didn’t think I did anything wrong,” said Jamye Sheppard.

Sheppard has worked in childcare services for more than 20 years.

She was fired July 13 after she pushed a 10-year-old girl.

Sheppard said the girl had stepped on her swollen foot, and she claims she “guided” the child off her foot, not pushed her.

“I didn’t push this child, because I know a push from a guide off my foot,” said Sheppard. “She would have fell to the ground if I pushed her. I am 271 pounds.”

“She stepped on my foot and when I say I felt instant pain, I was like woah,” said Sheppard. “She didn’t do it intentionally, just like I didn’t intentionally remove her from my foot.”

Sheppard was first given a written warning with a two-day suspension.

The following day she was fired and received an email from the daycare stating, “After much consideration, your actions towards a child were in direct violation of Horizon learning centers’ rules and policies on interactions and discipline of or towards a child.”

“I’ve been in this business for 23 years, I know I would never harm a child,” said Sheppard.

19 News went to the daycare and a woman who answered the door told us: “She was let go for putting hands on a child. That’s the policy that we have in our handbook and that’s all I have to say.”

Sheppard is currently looking for a new job.

