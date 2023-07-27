2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cooling centers open in Akron, Elyria

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the high temperatures forecasted for Thursday and Friday, several cities have opened up cooling centers for their residents.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the city’s four community “cooling centers” will have extended hours on Friday, July 28.

Lawton, Mason Park, Patterson Park, and Summit Lake) will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

  • Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton St.
  • Mason Park Community Center, 700 E. Exchange St.
  • Patterson Park Community Center, 800 Patterson Ave.
  • Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier St.

In Elyria, there will be a cooling station at South Rec from Noon-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28.

Thomas O. Shores South Recreation Center is located 101 South Park Dr.

