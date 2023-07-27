Coventry Township Fire Department recovers body in Portage Lakes

PORTAGE LAKES, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in Portage Lakes early Thursday.

Fire officials say a call came in around 6:57 a.m. for a floating body in the north reservoir at Portage Lakes.

The body pulled from the water was an unidentified woman, officials say.

The cause of death of the woman is currently unknown, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.