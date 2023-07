CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dave Chappelle is headed to Cleveland later this summer for a stand-up comedy show.

His tour announced a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Sept. 8.

Fans can purchase tickets now online.

The venue says cellphones, cameras or recording devices are not permitted during the show.

