East Cleveland police search for 16-year-old girl missing since June 30
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who went missing June 30.
According to police, Dazha Sutton was last seen outside her home on Grasmere Avenue.
She was wearing blue jeans and a pink hoodie with her hair in a ponytail.
Sutton’s family told police she may be traveling in a white Jeep, headed for Texas.
Anyone who sees Dazha Sutton or knows her location is asked to contact East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234 or 911.
