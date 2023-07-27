2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jackson Township firefighter hurt battling house fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter was hurt fighting a fire at a Jackson Township home Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to Beckleigh Cir. NW around 4:50 p.m. after a person called 911.

When firefighters arrived, the residents and two of their dogs had already safely evacuated.

Firefighters were able to rescue the family’s third dog and quickly put out the fire.

The fire was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Massillon, Plain Township and North Canton also responded to the scene.

