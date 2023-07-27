2 Strong 4 Bullies
Joe Burrow carted off field; Zac Taylor calls it a ‘calf issue’

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp...
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp practice in Cincinnati.(Jeremy Rauch)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow was carted off the field at training camp today.

According to FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch, who was there, says Burrow rolled out to his right and grabbed his right calf.

Jeremy says it looked like a lower leg injury.

Head Coach Zac Taylor called it a “calf issue”.

It happened around 4 pm during training camp when the team was practicing 11 on 11 drills.

Jeremy says it was a non-contact injury and Burrow got up on his own power with a little bit of help.

The leg was wrapped when Burrow was carted off the field and taken to the Bengals locker room.

The second he went down Jeremy says there was an audible gasp from the fans at training camp.

Thursday was day 2 of training camp for the Bengals.

This is breaking news. We will update this story.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

