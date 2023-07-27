LeBron James tweets thank you for ‘love and prayers’ after Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest earlier this week
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James tweeted a thank you Thursday morning for the “countless people” who expressed well-wishes after his son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California Monday.
Bronny, 18, was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is listed in stable condition after spending a brief time in intensive care.
There has been no other information released about his condition.
In May, Bronny committed to USC.
He wouldn’t be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.