LeBron James tweets thank you for ‘love and prayers’ after Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest earlier this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James tweeted a thank you Thursday morning for the “countless people” who expressed well-wishes after his son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California Monday.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

Bronny, 18, was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is listed in stable condition after spending a brief time in intensive care.

There has been no other information released about his condition.

In May, Bronny committed to USC.

He wouldn’t be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024.

Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) July 25, 2023

BREAKING: 2023 5⭐️ Bronny James has committed to USC and Andy Enfield.



Bronny is an athletic, two-way guard who can do a bit of everything. A steady creator, excellent 3pt shooter and an ELITE defender.



He’s ranked #9 in the ‘23 class, per @On3sports. A HUGE pickup. pic.twitter.com/HTRxafsB3M — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) May 6, 2023

