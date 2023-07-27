Marty Schottenheimer one step closer to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer is one of 12 finalists for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Schottenheimer is in the Coach/Contributor category along with Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

Schottenheimer went 44-27 in 4 seasons as Browns head coach (1984-88).

Former Browns owner Art Modell did not make the cut in that category.

One Coach/Contributor finalist will be chosen Aug. 15 to be considered for induction.

The Hall’s Seniors Committee also announced this list of player finalists: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Randy Gradishar, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

Former Browns linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. did not make the cut in the players category.

Up to three player finalists will be chosen Aug. 22.

