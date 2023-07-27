Middlefield firefighter encourages fire alarm device for people with hearing impairment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local fire department may have a lifesaving solution to what they call a huge problem.

A fire alarm, specifically made for those who are hearing impaired.

Lt. Ben Reed with Middlefield Fire Department told 19 News the device work with well installed smoke detector.

According to a Facebook post by the fire department, when the smoke the smoke detector goes off, the device will make your bed shake.

“We’ve had people reach out to us from California, Canada, all over the country, not knowing this device existed,” said Reed.

Reed said they were able to get their hands on them through the Fire Marshals office, and encourages people to contact their local fire department as a way to get one.

“We had to fill out a form with the resident’s name and things like that, saying why they needed this. It was simple,” said Reed. “Once we filled out that form, we got that device.”

However, if you are trying to get your hands on them yourself it’s not that simple.

On several websites, the device is sold out.

“It’s clear that this is definitely a need for the community.” said Reed.

Reed encourages people in need to visit or call your local fire station, it could be the solution to a life-threatening situation.

