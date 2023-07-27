2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mother worries about family’s safety inside Garfield Heights apartment

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants say safety and sanitary concerns at a Garfield Heights apartment complex have been ongoing for months.

Their list of problems include doors that don’t lock, broken mailboxes, and roach infestations.

Tired of being ignored, one woman called the 19 Troubleshooter Team.

We found it’s not hard to get into the Rockside Place Apartments in Garfield Heights.

The doors don’t lock, and according to tenant Laina Perry, that’s just the start of the problems.

Perry doesn’t have a door to her mailbox, so all her mail lies out for the taking.

“All of my information from my pay check stubs, to bills, to medical things, anybody can get to it,” said Perry.

Inside her apartment, Perry says she deals with a health concern daily.

“I’m forever putting down traps,” said Perry. “I have mice traps in my kitchen, mouse droppings. I can’t put my baby down to do anything for fear of a bug or roach. I have them on my dining room table.”

Perry says she’s gone to the front office countless times to ask for an exterminator, but no one ever comes.

So we tried, instead. No one was at the front office, so we emailed them.

As for the city, the Garfield Heights building commissioner says they’ve issued countless safety violations.

But what more can be done?

The building department just met with Rockside Place Management this week about their concerns.

Tenants are hoping pressure from the city, as well as this 19 Troubleshooter story, will lead to the changes they need.

While Perry waits for these safety changes, she has put her money into escrow.

She says the apartment will get her money, instead of the courts, when she feels her family’s safe again.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Mother worries about family’s safety inside Garfield Heights apartment
Mother worries about family’s safety inside Garfield Heights apartment
First Alert Day for heat on Friday
Cleveland Clinic Akron General opens new food pantry at women's center
Cleveland Clinic Akron General opens new food pantry at women's center
Rajah McQueen
Where is Rajah McQueen? Cleveland mom disappeared in 2021; family begs for tips