Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Lorain County, OSHP says

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Sheffield Township when he crashed into the driver’s side of a car a Sheffield Township intersection, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on SR-57 near Mayfield Road at 3:40 p.m. on July 26, Lt. Cliffton Dowell stated.

Dowell said a 2013 Mazda 3 was heading westbound on Mayfield street when it stopped for a stop sign at SR-57.

A 2022 Yamaha MTN 850 was going northbound on SR-57 in the left lane when it struck the Mazda’s driver side as it continued west from the stop sign, according to Dowell.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Dowell confirmed.

He was identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol as 23-year-old Javier Alvarez of Lorain.

Dowell confirmed he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A 17-year-old Lorain girl was driving the Mazda with a 21-year-old Lorain man as the passenger, said Dowell.

Sheffield Township EMS took them to University Hospitals in Elyria to be treated for their minor injuries, Dowell stated.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing their seat belts when the crash happened, according to Dowell.

Dowell confirmed it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash at this point in the ongoing investigation.

The Lorain Police Department, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, Lorain County Coroner’s Office, Sheffield Township Fire Department and EMS, and D&A Towing assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

