Progressive consolidating campuses in Mayfield Village

Progressive logo (PRNewsfoto/Progressive Insurance)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Progressive Insurance will soon only be using one of their office facilities in Mayfield Village, due to the large number of their employees who continue to work remotely.

A spokesperson confirmed the company is consolidating the Campus One location on Wilson Mills Road to the Campus Two location on North Commons Blvd.

The spokesperson added Campus Two will eventually become their corporate headquarters.

According to the spokesperson, their employees continue to work remotely successfully and they will continue to provide them option of where they want to work.

Statement from Progressive below:

While we’re always looking for ways to operate as efficiently as possible while providing the best for our employees and customers, we’ve been purposeful and patient to learn how the needs of our people and our business needs intersect.  Recently, we made the difficult but important decision to consolidate some of our office locations.  Since re-opening our offices in January of 2022, our data shows there simply aren’t enough people using the spaces to justify keeping all of them open, particularly when we have other state-of-the-art campuses nearby.  Feedback from our employees coming into the office shows that they want to be near others who are also working in the office. Consolidating our spaces will allow our people to better connect with their fellow employees and generate a more energetic and collaborative atmosphere.

Additionally, the company spokesperson said they will also be consolidating offices in Carmel, IN, Colorado Springs, CO, Riverview, FL, and Progressive Home in St. Petersburg, FL.

