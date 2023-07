CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Tweet by Senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium, Bronny James had been released from the hospital.

USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2023

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California Monday.

