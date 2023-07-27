Rocky River police cite 75-year-old man for being naked in a park

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A 75-year-old man was cited by police for public indecency and disorderly conduct for being naked at Rocky River Park.

Rocky River officers responded to the park around 10 a.m. on July 19 after a witness called police.

The man was changing his clothes outside his vehicle in front of other park patrons.

According to police, the man told them he went for a swim in the lake and wanted to remove his wet clothing before getting in his car.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.