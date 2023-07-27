2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rocky River police cite 75-year-old man for being naked in a park

Lake Erie
Lake Erie(Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A 75-year-old man was cited by police for public indecency and disorderly conduct for being naked at Rocky River Park.

Rocky River officers responded to the park around 10 a.m. on July 19 after a witness called police.

The man was changing his clothes outside his vehicle in front of other park patrons.

According to police, the man told them he went for a swim in the lake and wanted to remove his wet clothing before getting in his car.

