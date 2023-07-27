2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Severe storms destroy Ohio City mural, down power lines, snap trees

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A beloved mural in Ohio City was smashed into pieces after severe storms ripped it down to the ground on Wednesday night.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team confirmed wind gusts reached up to 60 MPH on July 26.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST 19 FIRST ALERT FORECAST ]

The mural adorned an apartment building on Woodbine Avenue with vines and flowers.

Erin Palek caught the heartbreaking moment on camera, gasping in the video she shared on her Instagram @erinpalek.

When the storms subsided, the siding that was nearly an inch thick laid scattered on the driveway.

Ohio City mural smashed into pieces after severe storms ripped it down on July 26
Ohio City mural smashed into pieces after severe storms ripped it down on July 26(Erin Palek (@erinpalek on Instagram))

Dangerous damage was done across Northeast Ohio as well.

A mature tree was uprooted and slammed across Clifton Road, creating the need for a crew to trim it into smaller sections for it to be cleared from the street.

Severe storms uproot mature tree on Clifton Road in Lakewood on July 26
Severe storms uproot mature tree on Clifton Road in Lakewood on July 26(WOIO)
Severe storms uproot mature tree on Clifton Road in Lakewood on July 26
Severe storms uproot mature tree on Clifton Road in Lakewood on July 26(WOIO)

North Olmsted Police reported a pole and wires were brought down on Lorain Road and Sparky Lane, and Great Northern Shopping Center.

Westlake also saw its share of power lines and trees snapped, especially at Dover Center and Hilliard Boulevard.

Severe storms down power lines, snap trees in Westlake
Severe storms down power lines, snap trees in Westlake(WOIO)
Severe storms down power lines, snap trees in Westlake
Severe storms down power lines, snap trees in Westlake(WOIO)
Severe storms down power lines, snap trees in Westlake
Severe storms down power lines, snap trees in Westlake(WOIO)

[ CLICK HERE TO SHARE YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS OF THE STORM DAMAGE NEAR YOU ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Latest News

Ohio City mural smashed into pieces after severe storms ripped it down on July 26
Ohio City mural smashed into pieces after severe storms ripped it down on July 26
Severe storms possible later today
19 First Alert Weather Day: Scattered storms overnight; heavy rain may lead to flooding
19 First Alert Weather Day: Scattered storms overnight; heavy rain may lead to flooding
19 First Alert Weather Day: Scattered storms overnight; heavy rain may lead to flooding
19 First Alert Weather Day: Tornado warning canceled in Northeast Ohio; storm threat remains.
19 First Alert Weather Day: Tornado warning canceled in Northeast Ohio; storm threat remains