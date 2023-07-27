Severe storms destroy Ohio City mural, down power lines, snap trees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A beloved mural in Ohio City was smashed into pieces after severe storms ripped it down to the ground on Wednesday night.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team confirmed wind gusts reached up to 60 MPH on July 26.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST 19 FIRST ALERT FORECAST ]

The mural adorned an apartment building on Woodbine Avenue with vines and flowers.

Erin Palek caught the heartbreaking moment on camera, gasping in the video she shared on her Instagram @erinpalek.

When the storms subsided, the siding that was nearly an inch thick laid scattered on the driveway.

Ohio City mural smashed into pieces after severe storms ripped it down on July 26 (Erin Palek (@erinpalek on Instagram))

Dangerous damage was done across Northeast Ohio as well.

A mature tree was uprooted and slammed across Clifton Road, creating the need for a crew to trim it into smaller sections for it to be cleared from the street.

Severe storms uproot mature tree on Clifton Road in Lakewood on July 26 (WOIO)

Severe storms uproot mature tree on Clifton Road in Lakewood on July 26 (WOIO)

North Olmsted Police reported a pole and wires were brought down on Lorain Road and Sparky Lane, and Great Northern Shopping Center.

Pole and wires down on Lorain Rd at Sparky Ln and Great Northern Shopping Center, please avoid the area. Intersection will be closed for several hours. Thank you for your cooperation — North Olmsted Police (@NorthOlmstedPD) July 26, 2023

Westlake also saw its share of power lines and trees snapped, especially at Dover Center and Hilliard Boulevard.

Severe storms down power lines, snap trees in Westlake (WOIO)

Severe storms down power lines, snap trees in Westlake (WOIO)

Severe storms down power lines, snap trees in Westlake (WOIO)

[ CLICK HERE TO SHARE YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS OF THE STORM DAMAGE NEAR YOU ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.