As teen violence rises in Cleveland, FBI takes notice of troubling trend

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Cleveland FBI office summed up growing teen violence with a short but grim message; “there’s no happy ending.”

Todd Krajeck told 19 News that Cleveland-based agents have been working with local law enforcement to crack down on gang violence.

RELATED: 12 juveniles beat man, fire weapons at Cleveland gas station, according to Cuyahoga County prosecutor

In discussing the bureau’s work, Krajeck offered insight into the rise of teenage involvement in criminal activity.

“When you see 15-year-olds stealing cars and robbing Burger Kings or any other commercial facility, it’s a bigger problem than just arresting somebody,” he said. “There are a couple of reasons kids fall into gangs. They’re either pulled in through the allure of being part of a gang... and then some are getting pushed in because they fear for their safety and if they don’t join a group that provides protection, then they could be killed on the streets.”

He urged parents to get more involved with their children; to create more positive environments for them to grow up in.

The alternative, he suggests, can be catastrophic.

“One thing I would love to get across to these kids is, how many retired gang members do you see? How many retired drug dealers do you see? Not many. I can’t think of one. None of them end up happily retired with a pension. They ultimately wind up in prison,” Krajeck said. “There’s usually no happy ending.”

