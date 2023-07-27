Trucker bitten by Circleville K9 after traffic stop hires civil rights attorney Ben Crump

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump will now represent the semi-truck driver who was bitten by a Circleville police K9 after a traffic stop earlier this month.

Body camera footage from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers showing the July 4 incident was released last week.

According to troopers, the truck driver, Jadarrius Rose, 23, led officers on a chase after Rose failed to stop for an inspection.

A Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector in a marked cruiser tried to pull over Rose on U.S. 35 in Jackson County, because his truck was missing a left rear mud flap, said troopers.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles joined the lengthy chase and stop sticks were successfully deployed, said troopers.

Rose then stopped his truck and exited the vehicle with his hands up, said troopers.

“As troopers were attempting to gain compliance by providing verbal commands to the suspect, the Circleville Police Department deployed their canine, which resulted in the suspect being bitten by the canine,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ryan E. Purpura.

Rose was given first aid at the scene by first responders before being transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The Circleville police officer was fired from the department, effective immediately, on Wednesday, July 27.

Statement from Crump:

“It is unacceptable for a police officer, while being instructed by other officers NOT to release the dog while Jadarrius was surrendering with his hands up, to do just that. Body cam video clearly shows Speakman lead the canine to attack unarmed Jadarrius who, at that point, was fully complying. Jadarrius felt unsafe when the traffic stop was initiated and did everything he was supposed to do in that situation – he called 911 to explain his concerns and kept driving. The reality we live in is that Black people have an ingrained mistrust for law enforcement because of situations like this. A man was mauled by a police canine over a missing mudflap.”

Troopers said the incident remains under investigation.

