Wanted: 2 time Cleveland child sex offender fails to show up for jail

Ronald Vanderhorst is on the run, for failing to report to jail after a second conviction for...
Ronald Vanderhorst is on the run, for failing to report to jail after a second conviction for child sex offenses.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a two time sex offender who failed to report to jail after his second conviction in 2021.

According Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County in 2017 Ronald Vanderhorst sexually assault a victim under the age of 10.

Then in Nov. in 2021, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a second victim, this time under the age of 5.

At the sentencing for that case the judge allowed Vanderhorst to report to jail at a later date, which he never did.

Vanderhorst’s list of charges include:

  • Rape (sexual violent predator specifications)
  • Attempted rape
  • Sexual battery (x2)
  • Gross sexual imposition (x3)
  • Endangering children

Vanderhorst is described as s 5′10″ and 208 pounds.

He was last known to be staying in the 2100 block of Ambleside Drive on the east side of Cleveland.

Anyone with information on Vanderhorst’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

